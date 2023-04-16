ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE E opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.4664 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 227.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $51,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

