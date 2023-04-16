Energean (LON:ENOG) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,298 ($16.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,225.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,225.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,303.98. Energean has a 12-month low of GBX 929.50 ($11.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,622 ($20.09).

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

