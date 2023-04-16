Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.