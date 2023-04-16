Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 281 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $95.44. 5,755,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,302. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,181.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

