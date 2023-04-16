Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,743 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Akoustis Technologies worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.18. 318,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,780. The firm has a market cap of $227.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.72. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 287.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Stories

