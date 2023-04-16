Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,125. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

