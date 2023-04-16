Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.24.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.58. 39,566,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,725,400. The firm has a market cap of $660.92 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $185.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

