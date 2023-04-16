Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.98. 804,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,134. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

