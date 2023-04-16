Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $251.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.63.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

