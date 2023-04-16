Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

