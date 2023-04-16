Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.94 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415,325 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,531.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 384,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 377,444 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,607,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IGSB stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

