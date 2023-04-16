Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.24. 189,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
