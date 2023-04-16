Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

KEYS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.56. 720,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

