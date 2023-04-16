Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 110,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 916.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

