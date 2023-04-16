Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $266.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.22 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

