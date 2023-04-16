Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,546 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $73.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

