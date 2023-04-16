Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 180,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.15. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.