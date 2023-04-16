Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

