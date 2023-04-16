Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson Trading Up 0.1 %

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $63.28 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

