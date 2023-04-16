Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $228.01 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $352.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

