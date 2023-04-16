Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

