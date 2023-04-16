Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 2.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,758,785 shares of company stock worth $338,749,521. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.