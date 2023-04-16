ELIS Trading 15.5% Higher This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and $3,255.43 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030176 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018385 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.11 or 1.00013367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12519449 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $210.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.