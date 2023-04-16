Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.75 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $45.75 million and $29,450.27 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,943,818,142 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

