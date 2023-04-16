Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.80. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

