Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
EKSO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.80. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
