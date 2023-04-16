eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lifted by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 197.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

