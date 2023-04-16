Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 370.5% in March

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 370.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 21,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.62.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.