Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 370.5% in March

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 370.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 21,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 45.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

