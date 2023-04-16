Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVF stock remained flat at $5.34 on Friday. 43,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

