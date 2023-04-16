Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.83.

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

Eaton stock opened at $161.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

