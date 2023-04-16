East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

EWBC opened at $52.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

