Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Income by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,054,660,000,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.