E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EINC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered shares of E Automotive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

E Automotive Stock Up 3.3 %

EINC opened at C$3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88. E Automotive has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.26.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

