DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in March

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.50.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

DSDVY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. 11,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

DSV A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.