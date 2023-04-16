DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.14) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 416 ($5.15).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 321.20 ($3.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 238.10 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.10 ($4.57). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 316.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £148,046.40 ($183,339.20). 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

