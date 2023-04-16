Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $16.96 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
See Also
