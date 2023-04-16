Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $16.96 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.