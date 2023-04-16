Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

