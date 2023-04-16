Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Update

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Digital Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHAC remained flat at $11.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Digital Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.46.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Recommended Stories

