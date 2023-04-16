Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Position Increased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,375 shares during the quarter. Digimarc accounts for about 3.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Digimarc worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Digimarc by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digimarc by 165.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digimarc by 19.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Stock Performance

DMRC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 79,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

