Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 278.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Up 13.1 %

OTCMKTS DTGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 244,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,533. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

