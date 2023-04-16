Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 48.4% in March

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
Further Reading
