Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Decreased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

