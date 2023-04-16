dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.67 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003340 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $1,693.03 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00333534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011119 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,021,821 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01129461 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,018.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars.

