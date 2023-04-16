DeversiFi Market Cap Tops $80.65 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002666 BTC on major exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $80.65 million and approximately $7,861.80 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

