Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $76.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

