Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $27.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.79.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,012 shares of company stock worth $4,280,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

