Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $107.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.64.

Shares of OSK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

