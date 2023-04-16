Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $406.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $406.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.38.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $378.05 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.49 and its 200-day moving average is $371.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

