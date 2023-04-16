Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,229,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,864,802.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,229,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,864,802.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,053 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,427,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

