DeFiChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $360.95 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $360.95 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,006,280,879 coins and its circulating supply is 688,647,236 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

