Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.4% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,341.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,515,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $387.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

